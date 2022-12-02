Month of cultural activities to be held

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture in collaboration with the cultural community, has organised a series of activities this month to celebrate the country’s rich cultural heritage.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg announced the launch of the celebrations under the theme “Celebrating Ourselves, Culturally United”.

“I acknowledge and applaud the outstanding contributions of Bahamian artisans, creatives, and cultural expressionists who for many years have been in the business of developing, enhancing, and promoting Bahamian culture nationally and internationally,” he said.

“This month, we have a number of events and programmes that will be held both in person and by social media in New Providence, Grand Bahama, and the Family Islands. I am extremely pleased that with the decline of COVID-19 we are able to once again enjoy our favourite cultural expression Junkanoo and all its splendour during this national culture heritage month.”

He said the calendar is “jam packed” with all sorts of activities. A Christmas cultural village will take place at the ministry this Saturday from 1pm to 7pm.

There will be a national Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Rawson Square on December 7 at 6.30pm and the launch of a national anthology of short stories on December 19 at 10am, which features 50 stories from 38 Bahamian writers.

There also will be culture in the park events on Long Island on December 9 as well as in Eleuthera and Fresh Creek, Andros, on December 17. There will be a cultural film fest at the National Art Gallery on December 28.

Mr Bowleg encouraged people to celebrate Bahamian culture and take part in the events.