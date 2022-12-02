Two accused of drugs charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO MEN were charged in a Magistrates Court yesterday on separate drug charges, with one facing a $1,000 fine after admitting to owning a pound of marijuana.

Te’ron Archer, 28, of Rose Close, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney. There he faced charges of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply and simple possession of dangerous drugs. He was represented by Calvin Seymour.

On November 29, acting on a search warrant, officers arrested Archer after a search of the defendant’s bedroom uncovered two clear plastic wraps containing marijuana. These two packages contained one pound and two ounces of Indian hemp respectively. In a subsequent police interview, the defendant admitted to the offence and claimed sole ownership of the drugs seized at his home while others were present.

Archer pleaded guilty to both charges in court.

His attorney indicated that his young client had taken full responsibility for his actions and was remorseful for what he had done. In addition to citing the fact that Archer had no prior offences, Mr Seymour asked that the court not impose a custodial sentence on him and be lenient in its sentencing.

In view of this, Magistrate McKinney ordered the accused to pay a $1,000 fine for the larger drug charge or risk six months in prison. Archer is further expected to pay an additional $250 fine for the remaining charge or face another month in custody.

The other man, Jakeem Williams, 20, also faced Magistrate McKinney on charges of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply and possession of dangerous drugs.

On November 29 in New Providence, Williams was arrested after being found by authorities with 17 grams and three and ⅞ oz of Indian hemp in two separate packages.

In court, he pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was granted $1,500 bail with one surety.

Williams is expected to return to court for his trial on January 18, 2023.