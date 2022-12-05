Bus driver shooting suspect remanded

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison on Friday in connection with the shooting death of a bus driver who had been on bail for murder in early October.

Glenardo Johnson, 26, faced Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on a charge of murder.

It is alleged that around 10am on October 4, after getting off the bus, Johnson shot and killed Giovanni Lafleur while he was driving his route on the #15A.

A 16-year-old boy, who helped collect bus fares, was injured at the time Lafleur was shot. The incident took place on Robinson Road near Popeye’s.

At the time of his death, Lafleur was on bail for murder after being accused of causing the death of Luternier Excelus on May 8, 2015.

Due to the gravity of the offence, Johnson was not required to enter a plea in court. He was informed that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The accused was further informed that as the magistrate lacked the jurisdiction to grant him bail, he had the right to apply for it in the higher court.

Until bail is granted, Johnson will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. Before being taken into custody, the accused said he feared for his life, claiming that Lafleur had gang affiliations and that the victim’s father is also a prison officer. The chief magistrate officially noted his concerns.

Johnson’s VBI is due for service on March 19, 2023.