Robbery and attempted murder charges heard

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

FOUR young men were arraigned in the Supreme Court on Friday facing various charges, including two counts of armed robbery and two counts of attempted murder during the summer.

Phillip Higgs, 21, Shantino Armbrister, 19, both represented by K Melvin Rolle along with Kyuavon Strachan, 18, and a 17-year-old, in the presence of his aunt and represented by Ian Cargill, appeared both virtually and physically in court.

They all faced Senior Justice Bernard Turner.

The 17-year-old, along with Armbrister, faced two counts of armed robbery. Both of these defendants alongside Higgs also faced two counts of attempted murder as well as two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Higgs and Strachan both faced accessory after the fact charges. All four were accused of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

On June 12 in New Providence, two of the accused are alleged to have robbed two people with a handgun. The suspects are said to have stolen William Brown’s wallet containing $143 and Kendy Ferguson’s black Michael Kors bag containing $150.

At the same time it is said these defendants attempted to kill and endangered the lives of Brown and Ferguson with a handgun.

The gun used in both of these robberies was reportedly a black Glock 9mm pistol, with 13 unfired rounds of 9mm ammunition. It was not licenscd.

During their latest court appearance, the juvenile defendant solely pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition charges. All four defendants entered not guilty pleas for their remaining charges.

Justice Turner informed the accused that their matter had been transferred to Justice Deborah Frazer. They were told that their trial date will be set by her court on December 13.

Higgs and Armbrister’s bail will continue contingent upon their return to court. Their remaining co-accused will remain at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.