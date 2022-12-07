Man charged with Freeport murder

By DENISE MAYOCK

A 30-YEAR-OLD Grand Bahama man was charged with murder in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Devin Stuart appeared before Magistrate Charlton Smith. He was not represented by counsel.

It is alleged that on November 29, at Freeport, the accused caused the death of Donnie Lightbourne.

According to initial police reports, a Freeport man in the Frobisher Drive area was shot dead outside his residence by a gunman on November 29.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported at the time that when officers arrived at the scene, they saw a man on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his body.

When emergency medical services personnel arrived at the scene, they found no signs of life, police said.

Stuart was not required to enter a plea to the murder charge. He was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in New Providence until March 27, 2023 when a voluntary bill of indictment will be served.