Man and woman questioned over stabbing death

Police are questioning a 20-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman in connection with a stabbing death on Wednesday night.

According to reports, shortly before 8pm, a 34-year-old man was at a residence on Thatch Palm Avenue, Pinewood Gardens when he was attacked and subsequently stabbed.

He was transported to hospital via EMS personnel, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are aggressively investigating this matter and are appealing to members of the public to find alternate ways to resolve their conflict.