$3,000 fine for bail violations

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN on bail for five counts of attempted murder was fined $3,000 in court after admitting to failing to adhere to the conditions of that bail.

Iking Stubbs, 30, represented by Alphonso Lewis, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on six counts of violation of bail conditions.

It is alleged that on December 5, 2017, Stubbs shot at Trevor Stubbs, Karesia Darling, Bernard Smith, Danyel Stubbs and Jamal Bethel at a park in Nicholls Court, Yellow Elder Gardens.

While on bail for those pending charges, between November 5 – 29, the defendant failed to charge his court imposed electronic monitoring device on five separate days. Stubbs also failed to sign in at his local police station for a total of 15 days between October 7 to November 14.

In court Stubbs pleaded guilty to the bail violations. He said he only failed to sign in due to scheduling conflicts with his work, claiming that he tried to sign in the following days after he missed.

Stubbs then pleaded with the magistrate for mercy so that he can continue to provide for his family and be with them over the holidays. Mr Lewis reiterated his client’s sentiments during his plea of mitigation saying that Stubbs is his family’s breadwinner and is remorseful for his actions.

In view of this Magistrate McKinney fined the defendant $3,000 for the bail breaches, of which half must be paid before his release. Failure to pay this fine would result in a six-month prison sentence. An 18-month probationary period was also imposed on Stubbs. If he violates this, he faces a year in prison.

During his probation Stubbs was told to comply with his pre-established sign in conditions.