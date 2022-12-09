Man bound to keep the peace for a year by court

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN elderly man was bound to keep the peace for a year by a Magistrate's Court on Friday after admitting to assaulting and threatening his sisters.

Wayde Moncur, 61, of South Beach Drive, represented by Alphonso Lewis, stood before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans. There he faced charges of assault and two counts of threats of death.

Moncur is said to have kicked in his sister Erica Moncur’s door and got into an argument with her on December 7 at his home. Things escalated to the point that the accused punched his sister at the back of her head. When Moncur’s other sister, Theresa Moncur intervened, the accused threatened to kill both of them.

While Moncur pleaded guilty to the charges before the magistrate he claimed that it was Erica that kicked him first. The accused apologised for his actions.

Mr Lewis said that his client is remorseful for his actions and that Moncur would try to not repeat his mistake. The attorney asked that the court show mercy and spare Moncur’s clean record.

In view of this, Magistrate Vogt-Evans granted Moncur a conditional discharge where he was bound to keep the peace for a year. Should the accused be found in default during this time he would face a $1,000 fine or six months in prison.