Man charged with possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail in Magistrate’s Court on Friday after reportedly being found with a loaded gun in Eleuthera earlier this month.

Dale Miller, 29, of Eleuthera, stood before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

On December 5 in Green Castle, Eleuthera, Miller was arrested after he was found with a black and brown Taurus 9mm pistol with five live rounds of 9mm ammunition.

In court the accused pleaded not guilty to both charges. Miller was granted $9,000 bail with three sureties.

Under the conditions of his bail, the accused is expected to sign in at Rock Sound Police Station every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Miller’s trial will be held in Rock Sound on March 27, 2023.