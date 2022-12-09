Two charged over firearms and drugs

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday in connection with recent firearm and drug possession charges after being captured by police following a car chase.

One of the men faced an additional charge for an alleged murder attempt in Nassau in the Spring.

Arizona Rolle, 26, and Malik Strachan, 26, represented by attorney Alphonso Lewis, faced Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

They were charged with possession of firearms with intent to supply, possession of ammunition and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply. Rolle also faced a charge of attempted murder.

It is alleged that in New Providence on April 19, Rolle attempted to cause the death of Javone Saunders.

Then at around 10am on December 2, it is reported that officers on mobile patrol on JFK Drive chased a heavily tinted grey Cadillac when it was spotted being driven recklessly. Upon stopping the vehicle on Atlantic Drive a search of the car uncovered five unlicensed guns and 11 unfired rounds of .327 ammunition.

The guns seized in this incident included a black .327 revolver, a black 9mm Austria Glock, a black and brown Austria Glock 9mm pistol and two black Ruger 9mm pistols.

On the same day, it is further alleged that the accused were found with 2.4lb of Indian hemp.

In court, both accused pleaded not guilty to all of their shared charges. However, Rolle was not required to enter a plea for the attempted murder charge as that matter will be transferred to the Supreme Court.

The chief magistrate then informed the accused that they had been denied bail at this time, with Strachan’s bail hearing being set for December 20. Rolle has to apply for bail in the Supreme Court for the indictable offence. Both accused were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The two are to return to court on April 26 and 27, 2023, for trial and potential service of Rolle’s voluntary bill of indictment.