Four killed in weekend road crashes

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

FOUR men are dead following four separate traffic fatalities over the weekend, two of the accidents having occurred in Eleuthera yesterday.

In one of the incidents, police in Eleuthera reported that a male passenger was left dead after a woman driver hit a wall and tree. The incident occurred shortly after 3am on Queen’s Highway, near a business in Governor’s Harbour.

Preliminary reports revealed that a black Honda Stream, driven by a woman and occupied by a male passenger, was travelling south on Queen’s Highway in the area of a business when the accident took place.

The woman received minor injuries and was treated and discharged by the local doctor; however, the male passenger received serious injuries and died from his injuries on the scene, police said.

The second incident in Eleuthera occurred shortly before noon yesterday when a 30-year-old male of Hatchet Bay fell from a truck.

According to police, the deceased was a passenger on the back of a 2006 Chevy Silverado 250 truck that was travelling north along Queens Highway, when he accidentally fell from the truck, as the driver overtook a vehicle.

Meanwhile, in New Providence, a 19-year-old male motorcyclist was left dead after a traffic incident shortly after 4am yesterday.

Police said the accident occurred on University Drive in the area of Portago Road and involved a red and green Yamaha Crypton Scooter and a silver colored Nissan Cube.

The motorcyclist received serious injuries; he was taken to hospital by EMS personnel where he later died.

In the fourth incident, a 70-year-old male of Sea Grape, Eight Mile Rock, was killed after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Grand Bahama on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 12.15am, police said.

Preliminary reports revealed that a 31-year-old man, was driving west on Queen’s Highway in a silver coloured 2013 Cadillac XTS when he reportedly struck the victim, who was attempting to cross the street.

The victim received serious injuries and died at the scene.

Police are investigating and appealing to members of the public to drive with due care and attention. Additionally, members of the public are encouraged to wear fluorescent-coloured clothing at night to ensure they are visible to the motoring public.

In October, Police Assistant Superintendent Stephen Rolle, the press liaison officer for the Northern Bahamas and Grand Bahama, told The Tribune that the traffic deaths are a concern.

“We are coming close to the Christmas season now, you will find more vehicles on the road, pedestrians, and even motorbikes. So, I want to say to those individuals who may be driving recklessly or within breach of the speed limit to be mindful of the other road users. And try to avoid any mishaps as much as possible. Like I said, we are nearing the Christmas season and we want this to be a safe Christmas for all,” he said.