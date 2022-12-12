Policeman accused of conspiracy to murder

POLICE have charged a police officer with conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the death of a Passport Office employee.
Last night, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said a male police corporal and a 28-year-old man will be arraigned on murder conspiracy charges regarding the death of Jason Whitfield.
Whitfield was killed on Saturday December 3 in Garden Hills.
According to initial reports from police, the 43-year-old victim was found unresponsive with an apparent gunshot injury inside a government-issued vehicle on Crocus Avenue, Gardens Hills #3 around 7.30am on the day in question.
Police did not release further details at the time, but did say the man was a resident of the community.
This killing was one of a series of violent incidents in the past few months, as the country’s murder toll continues to climb.
The two men are expected in court at noon today.
Commenting has been disabled for this item.