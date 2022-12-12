Policeman accused of conspiracy to murder

POLICE have charged a police officer with conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the death of a Passport Office employee.

Last night, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said a male police corporal and a 28-year-old man will be arraigned on murder conspiracy charges regarding the death of Jason Whitfield.

Whitfield was killed on Saturday December 3 in Garden Hills.

According to initial reports from police, the 43-year-old victim was found unresponsive with an apparent gunshot injury inside a government-issued vehicle on Crocus Avenue, Gardens Hills #3 around 7.30am on the day in question.

Police did not release further details at the time, but did say the man was a resident of the community.

This killing was one of a series of violent incidents in the past few months, as the country’s murder toll continues to climb.

The two men are expected in court at noon today.