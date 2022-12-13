‘Alarm’ as 53 killed on roads this year

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

AFTER a string of traffic fatalities in recent weeks, Chief Superintendent David Lockhart of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Traffic Division said the number of accidents in the country is “alarming”.

He revealed that 53 people have died in traffic accidents thus far this year.

CSP Lockhart said the traffic fatality rate has surpassed last year’s rate of 46, and is two counts shy of surpassing that of 2020, which was 55.

He is hopeful there will be no more traffic fatalities for the remainder of the year.

“We are advising the motoring public to adhere to the posted speed limit and all the road traffic rules and regulations,” he said yesterday.

“As we approach the holidays, we (police) are asking people to not text and drive. Not to be distracted while driving. Do not drink and drive; if you must drink, do not drive,” he continued.

Over the weekend, four separate traffic fatalities occurred: two in Eleuthera, one in New Providence, and one in Grand Bahama.

In one of the incidents, police in Eleuthera reported that a male passenger was left dead after a woman driver hit a wall and tree. According to reports, the female driver received minor injuries, however, the male passenger received serious injuries and died on the scene.

The second incident in Eleuthera involved a 30-year-old male who was the passenger on the back of a 2006 Chevy Silverado 250 truck when he accidentally fell from the truck as the driver overtook another vehicle.

In the third incident, a 19-year-old motorcyclist was left dead after a traffic accident in New Providence.

Meanwhile, a 70-year-old male of Sea Grape, Eight Mile Rock, was killed after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Grand Bahama on Saturday.

Speeding is a big concern for police, according to CSP Lockhart.

The highest speed limit within the country is 45mph.

“Well for the most part this year speed was a major contributing factor for a number of the fatal crashes, also careless pedestrians,” he told this newspaper yesterday.

He continued: “So we are saying to pedestrians if you have to use the road, if there are sidewalks provided, please use the sideways. If you have to walk at night, wear clothes that are highly visible and if you have to cross the road always ascertain the road is clear and the driver sees you before you cross.”

He noted that police visibility will be high on the streets as the holidays are approaching to crackdown on traffic offences and ensure the safety of motorists.

CSP Lockhart reported that the Ministry of Transport is in discussions to launch a road safety month within the “early new year”.