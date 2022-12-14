FTX’s US chief hits PM, AG over ‘total stonewall’

• Ignore his push for US legal system control
FTX’s new US chief has accused the Prime Minister and Attorney General of “a complete stonewall” over his push for The Bahamas to embrace the US legal system as the primary venue for solving the collapsed crypto exchange’s woes.
John Ray, who has replaced the now-arrested and indicted Sam Bankman-Fried as head of 134 FTX entities, revealed in legal filings earlier this week that he has written two letters to Philip Davis KC and Ryan Pinder KC calling for greater co-operation with himself and that The Bahamas should submit to the Delaware Chapter 11 proceedings rather than seek to wind-up the local subsidiary via the Supreme Court.
However, he asserted that his outreach has prompted no response from either Mr Davis or Mr Pinder. The only reply was a December 7, 2022, letter from Robert Adams KC, the Delaney Partners attorney representing the Securities Commission, who - while holding out the possibility of co-operation over FTX’s insolvency - warned Mr Ray not to “impede” or “interfere” with the Bahamian regulator’s own probe into the crypto exchange’s collapse.
Suggesting that the Bahamian government is itself an FTX creditor, Mr Ray alleged: “The debtors have reached out repeatedly to the joint provisional liquidators and the Government of The Bahamas - the Prime Minister, the Attorney General and the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (the “Commission”), the true party in interest, about level setting the factual record and having frank conversations about a path forward.
“In response, the debtors have received nothing other than a stone wall; a complete refusal to provide any information whatsoever, including an accounting of diverted assets (see other article on Page 1B).” The filings provide further insight into the escalating jurisdictional battle between The Bahamas and Delaware (Mr Ray) for control of FTX’s winding-up and the tracing/securing of assets that can compensate investors and creditors.
“The abrupt failure of the FTX Group has shocked the financial world in general, and the world of cryptocurrency more specifically,” Mr Ray’s first letter, on November 27, said. “Within a matter of days, millions of parties around the world went from being customers, employees and suppliers of the FTX Group to being creditors holding billions of dollars of claims. Among those creditors are the Government of the Bahamas and many Bahamian citizens.
“In the early chaotic days following FTX’s fall, the speed of events unfortunately did not allow your team and mine to co-ordinate appropriately. This, I believe, resulted in potential misunderstandings concerning our respective obligations to secure the assets of the FTX Group under our respective control.
“I write to you today to open a new line of communication so that we can collectively move forward on a co-ordinated basis recognising that we both owe duties to our respective creditors.” Mr Ray then sought to sell Mr Davis and Mr Pinder on the merits of bowing to the Delaware Chapter 11 proceedings, something that they and the Government are highly unlikely to do given that it would effectively mean surrendering Bahamian legal sovereignty.
“I believe that the Government of the Bahamas and Bahamian citizens are important stakeholders in the global restructuring effort,” Mr Ray added. “To that end, I would like to speak with you at your earliest convenience about how the Government of The Bahamas can participate directly and meaningfully in the Chapter 11 proceedings on behalf of itself and Bahamian citizens in general.
“This sort of participation by non-US governmental actors has occurred in other cross-border restructurings with great success. For example, in the Eastman Kodak Chapter 11 proceeding, the UK’s pension regulator served on the Official Creditors Committee playing an important role in those Chapter 11 cases.”
No two liquidation cases are alike, however, but Mr Ray offered to visit The Bahamas and meet with government officials to help further his cause. “I believe that direct participation by the Bahamas in the Chapter 11 proceedings will be far more promising for all Bahamian stakeholders than the independent pursuit of a stand-alone liquidation of FTX Digital Markets under Bahamian law,” he argued.
“This is particularly true where there is mutual recognition (and co-ordination) of the Chapter 11 proceedings and the liquidation of FTX Digital Markets in both jurisdictions. Chapter 11 is a uniquely powerful statute. It is wholly transparent. It is overseen by a specialised judiciary comprised of sophisticated former practitioners. It is widely recognised by courts across multiple jurisdictions. It allows assets around the world to be sold in open auction settings for the highest prices.
“It provides a global platform for the potential reorganisation of elements of the FTX business that may survive as well as the ability to raise capital from international investors. It allows for the prioritisation of certain creditor recoveries, which may benefit Bahamian creditors in particular,” Mr Ray continued.
“Chapter 11 provides powerful investigation tools and the opportunity for the various US and non-US law enforcement and regulatory agencies that are investigating FTX to interact more efficiently. And, finally, Chapter 11 respects non-US substantive and regulatory law both in connection with claims made against the FTX global debtors, as well as with respect to any issues presented by the wind-down, sale or reorganisation of any of the FTX businesses.”
However, the very same day that Mr Ray wrote the letter, Mr Pinder gave his national TV address on FTX where he accused the Chapter 11 chief executive of deliberately making inaccurate, misleading and incorrect statements over the Securities Commission’s efforts to protect FTX Digital Markets investors and creditors by transferring some $300m in assets to its safekeeping as a safeguard against hackers.
Mr Ray’s attitude noticeably hardened as a result in a subsequent December 1, 2022, letter to Mr Davis and Mr Pinder. He wrote that “certain information” was needed prior to any meeting with the Prime Minister, adding that he “respectfully disagrees” with the Attorney General’s assertion that his inaccurate comments about The Bahamas were motivated by a desire to earn high legal and consultancy fees if Delaware was the centre of FTX’s liquidation.
“As I stated in my letter to you of November 27, 2022, I believe that an opportunity exists for the FTX global debtors, the joint provisional liquidators, the [Securities] Commission and the Bahamian government in general to work co-operatively. Such co-operation could include, among other things, having Bahamian representatives participate in the Chapter 11 proceedings,” Mr Ray reiterated.
“Like the joint provisional liquidators, the FTX global debtors act as fiduciaries under court supervision...... As we have noted repeatedly, the FTX global debtors are prepared to negotiate a cross-border protocol - one that provides for transparency and reciprocity - that will allow us to move forward collectively for the benefit of the creditors of both the FTX global debtors and FTX Digital Markets.”
However, such co-operation seems a long way off after the Securities Commission, in a statement issued yesterday, hit back at the contents of Mr Ray’s legal disclosures which it said contained “key misstatements”. The regulator blasted that the filings “do not appear to be concerned with facts but, rather, appear intended only to make headlines and advance questionable agendas”.
Asserting that it was the world’s first regulator to take action over FTX’s collapse, using the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Act (DARE) to revoke the crypto exchange’s licence and petition the Supreme Court for the appointment of joint provisional liquidators, the Securities Commission reiterated that the transfer of “potentially commingled digital assets of FTX Digital Markets and affiliates” was approved by the Supreme Court.
Mr Ray should be aware of this, as his legal filings contain the relevant Supreme Court orders giving the Securities Commission the legal go-ahead. And the regulator also voiced concern that Mr Ray, as did many members of the House of Representatives yesterday, is conflating the Government, Securities Commission and joint provisional liquidators into one even though they are separate and operating independently.
“The Commission also finds it disturbing that, either deliberately or through ignorance, Mr Ray’s filings and communications continue to wrongfully confuse as one the actions of the Government of The Bahamas, the Securities Commission of The Bahamas and the court-appointed, court-supervised joint provisional liquidators,” it added.
“The Securities Commission continues to conduct a comprehensive and diligent investigation into the causes of FTX’s failure, working in co-operation with law enforcement and regulatory authorities both in The Bahamas and other jurisdictions. The Securities Commission will make all appropriate findings and recommendations in the appropriate forum at the conclusion of its investigation.
“Persons who are found to have engaged in misconduct will be held accountable in accordance with Bahamian law. Unfortunately, it has been necessary for the Securities Commission to make a request to Mr Ray’s representatives to not obstruct that investigation. Mr Ray has not once reached out to the Securities Commission to discuss any of his concerns before airing them publicly.”
Maximilianotto 7 hours, 56 minutes ago
Declaration of war - US against The Bahamas. Who will win?
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 31 minutes ago
Tune in next time. Same bat time, same bat channel
TalRussell 7 hours, 29 minutes ago
FTX’s US chief, along with long list members of Congress, portrayed colony's Attorney General as their most preferred missing witness, needing give his version events - even over the testimony the missing Sam Bankman-Fried.
They rung the AG's balls out dry for the whole globe's popoulaces cringe at.
Kinda more helps explains why all that 30 minutes video the AG's yellin'-- Yes?
Porcupine 7 hours, 23 minutes ago
Sorry Mr. Davis & Mr. Pinder, these guys will eat your lunch. Even if they are not right, they still have the power to crush us. This is David vs. Goliath. David's rarely win in the real world. There is a back story that will not become evident until later. This is not about the US vs. The Bahamas. It is bigger than that. We don't have the monetary or intellectual resources the US has. to fight this battle. It could be a war of attrition, but I don't think it will go that far. I think there is a lot the Bahamian government isn't telling us.
sheeprunner12 7 hours, 14 minutes ago
What a tangled web we weave .... when we first seek to deceive.
The great SBF deception show will be played out for the world to see.
And our 242 political elite will be sitting front row .................
TalRussell 7 hours, 8 minutes ago
Eventually it will become clear why tis important to pay attention to Calendar dates, --- Yes?
Proguing 7 hours, 4 minutes ago
I wonder if we will ever know who were the 1500 "Bahamians" who withdrew $100 million after the freeze order?
DonAnthony 5 hours, 39 minutes ago
Yes. Who are these people? Every name should be printed on front page of the tribune and will the AG prosecute them?
Porcupine 5 hours, 15 minutes ago
I agree it will be interesting to see the names. Did it suggest what they did was illegal? Do you know so? Would you try and get your money back, given the chance?
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
If the bankruptcy was filed it would have been illegal. There is a legal pecking order to getting money back from failed investments. No group can be given preference over others not in their legal turn. This is a VERY VERY strange occurrence.
bahamianson 54 minutes ago
Iif it were the United states, it would be called insider trading. Martha stewart went to jail for it. I doubt we have laws against it here. Politicians here in the Bahamas no nothing about dealing with corruption. How do you think they as well ad their fathers and grandfathers got their money. Black political bahamians got money under the table for years.
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 38 minutes ago
There's ALOT of information hiding for what we in the public believe are minor details then we get the right upper cut from some document filing in the US case.
Noone even hinted that Sam had open communication line to the AG for days via EMAIL!!!. Remember people skeptically asking why he send an email? Who's going to read that? Well it appears he sent an email because thats how they were communicating all along. Are we to believe, all of a sudden, nobody saw the email?
rosiepi 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
And therein lies the problem for the Bahamas and more particularly this corrupt government which stood aside for a Bahamian free-for-all.
Sickened 6 hours, 48 minutes ago
If the wicked witch is involved in this then there is definitely something hidden that needs to see the light of day.
stillwaters 6 hours ago
Her daughter was one of the first to get a job there at FTX....all over the newspapers in photo ops.
IAmOne 5 hours, 36 minutes ago
“ Mr Ray, as did many members of the House of Representatives yesterday, is conflating the Government, Securities Commission and joint provisional liquidators into one even though they are separate and operating independently...”
Are you serious? The JPL acquiesced to SCB in the action of ‘safekeeping’ digital assets with the alleged help of SBF. And we know the Commission answers to the Minister, aka Minister of Finance, PM Davis. So yeah, they’re ‘independent’ but we all know ‘not really’.
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 22 minutes ago
because Mr ray says so that does not make it true. mr Pinder and Mr Davis are both lawyers.and it is said do not talk when you can nod and do not write when you can talk. Whatever they say. can give fuel for fire.. The FNM Mr; Pintard and the sands and the rest of them may jump on mr: Ray;s band wagon.
Sickened 5 hours, 14 minutes ago
Please try and write a comment... maybe two... without mentioning the FNM. Focus on the problem at hand and how it affects us ALL.
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 55 minutes ago
Because the FNM Government put themselves in the middle did you see Pintard out side the PM office, with satan right behind him did you hear Kawasi Thompson comments.
TalRussell 4 hours, 38 minutes ago
Notice how the media savvy lawyer Branville McCartney, hasn't once touched the collapsed FTX Bahamas with 10 foots pole, ---- Yes?
Baha10 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
It is obvious that John Ray is operating in the “real” World … and the Bahamian approach of not picking up the phone … not answering the door … gone for Lunch … not answering e-mails … the Cheque is in the mail … or calling your Cousin, who just happens to be a Politician, Police Officer, Lawyer, Bank Manager, etc., etc. will not work in the “real” World!
As for the Bahamian Citizens, whose names John Ray will publish shortly, unless they had Central Bank approval, their investments in Crypto were illegal … so if not prosecuted promptly, Exchange Control has at long last finally been effectively abolished thanks to this FTX implosion!
Bonefishpete 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
So will this get the Bahamas on another Black List?
Baha10 56 minutes ago
Forget Black Lists … forget the IMF taking over … and forget 50th Independence Anniversary, as could be 51st 🇺🇸 State if we are not careful!
