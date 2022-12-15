Boys accused of trespassing

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

FOUR boys admitted to trespassing on school premises after dark intending to commit an offence.

Three 12-year-old boys and a 14-year-old, with their guardians present, stood before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux on a charge of unlawful entry.

At around 7pm on December 11, the four accused were arrested after they were found trespassing at Marjorie Davis School on Deveaux Street.

In court, all four juveniles pleaded guilty to the offence. Their police bail of $1,000 each was extended, and they were told to return to court on February 28, 2023.