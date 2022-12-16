Man on bail in court to face multiple charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was denied bail in the Magistrate‘s Court on Friday after being charged with a series of vehicle part thefts and violating his pre-existing bail on an armed robbery charge.

Chadwick Capron, 25, represented by attorney Alex Dorsett, stood before Magistrate Kendra Kelly on multiple charges. These include unlawful possession, housebreaking, stealing, threats of death and six counts of violation of bail conditions.

These bail violations are in connection with a pending armed robbery charge before the Supreme Court.

It is alleged that between November 2 and December 5, Capron failed to charge his court imposed electronic monitoring device (EMD) on five occasions. It is further said that the accused failed to sign in at a local police station between April 7 to December 12.

During that same timeframe on December 4, police found Capron with eight car headlights and three Nissan brand grills that he could not satisfactorily account for.

Then on December 5 at around 3.40am, Capron was accused of breaking into the enquiries section of Nassau Street Police Station. While there, Capron allegedly stole three Nissan Cube headlights belonging to the station valued at $285.02.

And finally on December 14, Capron is alleged to have threatened to kill Sergeant 2285 Rolle while at the Nassau Street Station.

In court, Capron pleaded not guilty to all charges against him. Prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom objected to his bail on the grounds that he was already on pretrial release for pending charges. The accused had previously been fined $800 for previous bail violation charges in late July.

Due to the number of the charges against him Magistrate Kelly denied him bail. He was sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS).

Before being taken into remand Mr Dorsett claimed that his client had been beaten in custody by the same officer that he allegedly threatened.

Capron’s trial for his most recent charges is set for January 27, 2023.