Man charged with rape

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was charged on Friday in connection with sexual assault of a teenager.

Shaquon Major, 20, stood before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on a charge of rape.

It is alleged that Major has sexual intercourse with an 18-year-old girl without her consent on December 3.

Major was told in court that as his charge was an indictable offence, he was not required to enter a plea at that time. He was further informed that his case would be fast tracked to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

As the magistrate lacked the jurisdiction to grant him bail, Major was also informed of his right to apply for it in the higher court.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and is expected to receive his VBI on March 29, 2023.