Man held after shooting incident

A 25-year-old man is in police custody following a shooting incident that left another man in hospital in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident reportedly occurred around 2.50am on Saturday in the area of East Bay Street.

According to initial reports, a group were involved in an altercation at a bar situated on East Bay Street when the victim, while attempting to break up the altercation, was shot in the upper body. He was taken to hospital via private vehicle where he is detained in serious condition.

The suspect, who was allegedly involved in the altercation, was seen fleeing the area in a grey Kia vehicle. The suspect was stopped and searched by an off-duty officer who was nearby. A firearm and a quantity of ammunition were found in the search. Active police investigations continue.