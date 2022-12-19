Putting its best coat on

THE ELBOW Reef Lighthouse Society has nearly completed the repainting of its lighthouse tower’s famous red and white stripes.

The effort comes thanks to a partnership with the US Embassy Nassau, which provided a grant through the US Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation out of Washington, DC.

More than two years of planning and many hours of hard labour have gone into this portion of the tower’s total restoration.

Suemayah Abu-Douleh, public affairs officer at the embassy, said: “I feel very lucky to have witnessed the transformation of this beacon of hope over the last few months, and the embassy looks forward to continuing its work with the talented and dedicated Elbow Reef Lighthouse Society.”

The lightstation is the only Bahamian lightstation continuously manned since 1863. It is also the last remaining hand-wound, kerosene burning lighthouse in the world. For details, visit elbowreeflight.com or the Elbow Reef Lighthouse Society YouTube channel.