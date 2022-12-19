Two women killed in traffic accidents

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

TWO women were killed in separate traffic accidents on the weekend, one in New Providence and the other in Grand Bahama.

Their deaths brought the country’s traffic fatality count for the year to 57.

The first incident happened shortly before 9am on Saturday.

Police said a man and woman were travelling south on Bahamas Games Boulevard in a silver coloured Nissan Bluebird when the man, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the guard rails.

The woman, believed to be in her thirties, died at the scene. The man was taken to hospital by EMS personnel where he is detained in stable condition.

A few hours later in Grand Bahama, a 41-year-old woman was left dead after a traffic accident there.

According to reports, around 10pm on Saturday, a dark coloured sports utility vehicle was travelling south along Yellow Pine Street when a female pedestrian was hit.

The victim of Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock received serious injuries and died at the scene.

Investigations into both matters continue.

In a press release on Friday, Transport and Housing Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis advised members of the public to exercise “greater” caution on the roadways amidst the increase in traffic fatalities in recent weeks.

The ministry is expected to launch a road safety campaign aimed at reducing the number of traffic fatalities in accordance with the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021 to 2030.

“Our goal is consistent with the United Nations to reduce the number of people who are dying on our streets,” the Elizabeth MP said.

The Ministry of Transport said data from police shows that most fatal traffic accidents this year occurred on either a Saturday or Sunday, during the hours of 4pm to midnight. Most of the victims have been men.

Meanwhile, police are urging members of the public to drive with due care and attention at all times, noting that as the holidays approach, drivers are reminded to adhere to the speed limit, exhibit patience traversing the various thoroughfares, and be courteous to other road users.

Recently, Chief Superintendent David Lockhart of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Traffic Division told this newspaper that the number of accidents in the country is “alarming”.

He noted that speeding was a big concern for police, adding that police visibility will be high on the streets as the holidays are approaching to crack down on traffic offences and ensure the safety of motorists.