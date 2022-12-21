Accused of injuring man

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Court Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A MAN was granted bail in Magistrate’s Court yesterday after being accused of injuring a man earlier this week.
Stanley Sinclair, 43, appeared before Senior Magistrate Derence A Rolle Davis charged with causing harm.
On December 18 in New Providence, it is alleged that the accused attacked and injured Almardo Jones.
After being read his charge, Sinclair pleaded not guilty. The accused was granted $1,500 bail with one surety.
Sinclair’s trial will begin on February 27, 2023.
