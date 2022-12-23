Grand Bahama ready for Junkanoo return

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

GRAND Bahama Junkanoo groups are ready for the return of the New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade in downtown Freeport after a three-year absence.

Residents and Junkanoo fans are also looking forward with much anticipation to the 2023 Parade, which is set for Monday, January 2, at Pioneer’s Way.

Previous parades were cancelled in 2020, 2021 and 2022 on Grand Bahama due to the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian and the COVID pandemic.

The Tribune spoke with a few Junkanoo leaders this week who are eager to hit the streets and to see fans enjoy the parade.

Thomas Curry, leader of the Platinum Knights, is busy in the shack putting on the final touches to costumes and display pieces.

“We are almost ready and are in the final stages,” Curry said.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary as a group, the Platinum Knights have chosen the theme: “Cheers to 10 years, Drinks on Us.”

The Division A group has been on the Junkanoo scene for the past 10 years and is the current reigning junkanoo champions of the 2019 New Year’s Day Parade. They have also won subsequent parades of 2016, 2017 and 2018.

According to Mr Curry, the group has more than 400 members. He is optimistic that they can retain their number one rank in the Division A Category.

“We are looking to hold that (champion) title,” he said. ”We will be the fourth group out on the parade route, we know it is not going to be easy, but we are coming with plenty pressure,” Curry said.

Mr Curry said his group is excited to be back on the streets to put on a great show for Junkanoo fans.

He was also proud to have been inducted into the Junkanoo Hall of Fame as a member of the National Junkanoo Legends Circle.

At age 45, he is the youngest Junkanoo Legend Hall of Fame inductee.

“I feel very proud to know that I am inducted with all the great junkanoo legends and ambassadors who have done so much for the culture of Junkanoo; it is a great feeling to get my flowers while I am alive,” he said.

Mr Huck Williams, leader of the Swingers, said the return of Junkanoo in Freeport will inject life back in Grand Bahama.

“We feel great to be back on the road,” he said. “It’s been three years and we feel good. Not just for me, but for the public, the country, and Grand Bahama because GB needs some activity and some life and we feel good to be a part of injecting some life back in the community,” Williams said.

The Swingers is a Division A Group with more than 200 members.

Mr Williams said their theme, ‘To God Be the Glory,’ is about giving praise and thanks to the Almighty God.

“We are coming out of the Bible," he explained. "We have about 175 to 225 members strong, and we will be the first group coming out on the route and we are going to set the pace because we are the pacesetters.”

Andrew Been, leader of Showtime, said their theme is ‘Wonders of the Sea,’ and fans can expect to see some wondrous undersea creatures on the parade route on January 2.

“We will have things like seahorses and mermaids, and different variety of fish depicted on Pioneers Way,” he said.

Showtime falls in the Division B Category, which are groups that must have a minimum of 40, but less than 100 members. The group has about 45-50 members.

“We are expected to come out the blocks third and we are the second B Group in the parade,” Been said.

“Three years ago, we did not place… but I guarantee we will be putting on a good show this year, and we are looking forward to being successful in 2023.”

Mr Been said that sponsorship from corporate Grand Bahama has been a challenge this year.

“I am encouraged that Junkanoo is back, but it has been a challenge getting assistance from the corporate community to sponsor junkanoo groups again. That is one of the major challenges we had, getting them to support the groups.”

Mr Been, however, was grateful to those who were able to lend some financial support to the culture. “We thank those who have contributed to us, but it is still not where it used to be, and we are looking forward to building and getting better over the years,” he said.