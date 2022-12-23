LETTER: Ride out your storm

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Next time a sunrise steals your breath or a meadow of flowers leaves you speechless, remain that way. Say nothing and listen as heaven whispers, “Do you like it? I did it just for you.”

COVID-19 not only brought pain and suffering but, in its swath, it has caused an increase in inflation. Sending the world in a tailspin. Turning the lives of the populace upside down.

A University of Cincinnati economic professor said: “The COVID-19 Pandemic and subsequent supply chain disruptions, combined with lax monetary and fiscal policy due to the pandemic, are causing inflation to persist.”

Nevertheless, with all of its stress, many positive things are happening because of COVID-19.

People are becoming more caring for each other.

Love is more abundant and shared than we have ever experienced before.

Strangers you meet on the streets are smiling and saying hello. It is a beautiful world.

Just yesterday, while driving with me, my daughter pointed out how courteous other drivers are. Yes, there is the guy in the black Cube that cut across us without warning, but he was one out of the thousands who were driving on the streets.

Recently I have been receiving phone calls and WhatsApp messages from family and friends I haven’t heard from in a long time.

A few days ago, the lady in the food store in front of me let me take her place because I only had a few items to cash out.

There is this young man, a vagrant that because of unforeseen circumstances, has fallen on hard times who begs on the corner of East Street and Robinson Road. I have observed that most people see past his faults and are kind to him.

Every day the internet is inundated with spiritual messages of hope and love.

More and more people are reading their Bible and drawing closer to God.

COVID-19 has opened our eyes. No man is an island; we are all co-dependent. No matter how rich or poor you are we can’t survive without each other .

Soup kitchens, despite the increase in inflation, have been doing marvelous work in helping the poor and needy. If it weren’t for soup kitchens, hundreds of people would go days without something to eat.

During this Yuletide season, it is the most humanitarian slate of events we have ever seen. Almost every parliamentarian, especially the new faces, hosts giveaway functions in their constituency.

Jomo Campbell is all over the place. He appears to be inexhaustible.

Charitable organisations are in parks giving away clothes and food packages daily.

The singing Bishop Prophet Rolle, Bishop Hanchell from Great Commission, Hands of hunger, Reverend C B Moss from Meadows Street and the Big Yellow Church on Blue Hill Road South.

And many others have all been doing an excellent job in carrying out God’s command to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, and care for the widows and the fatherless.

ILCARE, and especially Fox Foundation continue to provide for the communities.

Several times a year, they make special efforts to give back in a big way.

Every family in the Kemp Road area is sure that during this holiday season, Fox Foundation will put food on their tables, school supplies, and a gift under the Christmas tree for each child.

You didn’t have to do it, but you did, and we thank you

You didn’t have to love us like you did, but you did, and we thank you.

Yes, I can hear it now.

How can you say it is a beautiful world with all of the violence and crimes taking place?

Well, my friends, I promise you this, no, I guarantee you, contrary to what some may say.

If it wasn’t for the saints, that never stop praying and

If it weren’t for those mentioned above, there would be more violence and crime. A hungry man is an angry man.

Look at the long lines.

Most people would prefer to beg or accept charity than steal.

COVID, your damage is gradually turning into positive.

And thank you, Mr Merchant, who refuses to take a minor hit in your profits; while your wonder bread is turning stale on your shelves, and your juice is near past date.

We never realised until now how fortunate we were when Mama taught us how to bake homemade bread.

Or how refreshing and healthy a glass of switcher is.

The last two years have been trying, but we have made it this far. We have come too far to give up now.

Just hold on to Jesus and ride out your storm.

As the year comes to a close, we would be amiss should we neglect to say thanks to our frontline healthcare workers who have tolled tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe.

Doctors, and Nurses we say thank you. Thank you for the many times you leave your families unattended to examine us, turn our beds, and take care of us.

Police officers, Thank you for the times you put on your uniforms leaving home; to protect and defend us, never knowing if your family would ever see you alive again.

Teachers, thank you for your patience while providing our children with an education. Thank you for taking care of them in our absence.

In leaving we take this fantastic opportunity to wish you and your family a Merry Christmas and a Happy New year.

And as usual when given the chance to sit it out or dance we hope you dance.

So, if you’ve died and crossed the stream before us

We pray that angels met you on the shore

And you’ll look down, and gently you’ll implore us

To live so we may see your smiling face once more

Merry Christmas Everyone

God bless us,

God bless the Bahamas

ANTHONY PRATT

Nassau,

December 22, 2022.