Man hunted after high-speed chase

A MAN is being hunted by police after a high-speed chase after he fired a gun towards a security guard and damaged a business establishment in the Marathon Road area on Friday.

Officer said a man and woman, both in a burgundy Nissan March, got into a row with a security officer at the establishment. The pair left and returned when shots were fired from their vehicle towards the officer, damaging the establishment.

An off-duty police officer saw the incident at pursued the suspects, who fled at high speed towards East West Highway where the female driver crashed. The man fled the vehicle on foot.

The woman, aged 27, was treated at hospital for minor injuries and is in police custody. No one else was injured during the incident.

• A 40-year-old man is in police custody after he was reportedly found in possession of stolen goods.

Police arrested the man at about 2.45am on Sunday in the Lincoln Boulevard area.

Officers had responded to a complaint of shop breaking in Englerston, when they heard gunshots and saw a blue Honda Accord being pursued by colleagues. They joined the pursuit and the driver surrendered to police. However, a passenger escaped into the Montell Heights area.

A search of the vehicle revealed a number of suspected stolen items, including soft drinks.

Police are searching for the second suspect.

• A 43 year old man of Boyd Road is in police custody after he was found in possession of an Assault Rifle with ammunition.

Officers attached to the Southeastern Division (East Street South Police Station) acting on intelligence, arrested the man at about 1.30am on Boxing Day at Croton Street, Pinewood Gardens, after conducting a search of a silver Honda vehicle driven by the suspect.

Police investigations continue.

• Police are also questioning a 27-year-old man of South Street in connection with a recent shop-breaking.

The incident reportedly occurred sometime between Friday and Saturday and resulted in a safe containing a large amount of cash being stolen from a business establishment in western New Providence.

Police arrested the man at about 9.30am on Saturday.

Officers are investigating and appealed to business owners not to leave large sums of cash in their business establishment overnight. Business owners are encouraged to liaise with the commanders of the policing divisions in which their businesses are located to discuss strategies for depositing their finances.

• Police are seeking the public's help in locating a stolen silver 2008 Nissan Bluebird, Slyphy L/P AS3599.

Preliminary reports said that between 9.30am and 6pm on Christmas Day, the vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of an establishment in western New Providence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 911/919, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on 502-9991/2 or CRIMESTOPPERS on 328-TIPS.

• Police have arrested six men between Monday, December 19, and Sunday, December 25, for breach of bail conditions. The men range in age from 19 to 29 and were on bail for offences such as murder and attempted murder. One of the men was charged with murder earlier in the week.

• A 22-year-old man from Eight Mile Rock is in custody after being found in possession of a handgun and ammunition at about 2am on Sunday in the downtown area.

• Four men in Abaco are in custody after police discovered a handgun, ammunition and suspected marijuana in their possession during a routine road check shortly after 9pm on Saturday on Don McKay Boulevard and SC Bootle Highway.

• A total of 31 Cuban migrants - 26 men and five women - are in custody after being found at South Bight, off Andros, shortly after 9am on Sunday. A further 24 Cuban migrants were found at sea shortly after 9am on Sunday by the US Coast Guard and were transported to Great Inagua. There were 20 men and four women. All of the migrants will be transported to New Providence for processing.