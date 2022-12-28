A child in the cold

EDITOR, The Tribune.

The birth of a child has been most dear to me, and I see no difference between each light of joy, Jesus or any other.

The love of Mother and Child is a symbol that inspires us to do better, and yet that challenge remains for all time. When a child laughs do you not feel divine, and the child’s expressions bring joy to your heart and mind? At birth, a child is the symbol of this earth, forever evolving, often loud and expressive, but something to ponder with emotion. We were and still are Children at heart.

Said the night wind to the little lamb

“Do you see what I see?

A star, a star dancing in the night

with a tail as big as a kit,

with a tail as big as a kit?

Said the little lamb to the little boy,

Do you hear what I hear?

A cry, a cry from a child in the night,

shivering, alone hunger inspired.

In Bridgetown, Kingston or Toronto too,

they say each city has one to pray,

a child despondent and in need all day.

Children dying in the night,

with no hope for a future so bright.

Yet much of the world looks to Christ

as the saviour and answer divine.

The Magi brought Christ silver and gold,

with the hope that He will bring us goodness and light.

A light perhaps that leads to someone in need,

a child forgotten, a neighbour or stranger indeed.

The town crier proclaims people everywhere listen to what I have to say.

Pray for peace to be found everywhere, in our homes, neighbourhoods and in ourselves.

Christmas cheer brightens our day,

but will we see the horrors about us every day?

Addictions, poverty and loss of life,

don’t mean to be glum, but truthfulness is the goodness and the light we seek.

Wishing that Christmas was felt each day, an open heart with open minds, judgement denied, celebration divine.

See the young and old as those symbols that can spark,

A human effort to heal this world without fault.

STEVEN KASZAB

Bradford,

Ontario, Canada.

December 22, 2022.