No major incidents reported

POLICE said there were no major incidents at the Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade.

However, an officer was hurt by a driver.

The incident occurred shortly after 1am and involved a police officer stationed at the intersection of Nassau and West Bay Streets, who was injured when a black Japanese vehicle attempted to breach the barricade.

The officer was taken to hospital where he was treated and discharged. Police are aggressively in search of the driver who failed to remain on the scene.

• An American tourist was found dead in the bathroom of his villa in Eleuthera on Monday, police said.

The Minnesota resident, said to be in his early 20s, was found after 1pm by family members in their villa in Landing, Governors Harbour.

Police were told the deceased was experiencing flu-like symptoms prior to him being discovered. His body will be flown to New Providence where an official autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. At present, foul play is not suspected in this incident.