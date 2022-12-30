Onego Traveller: Clean up crews to assist with oil remediation efforts

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrollle@tribunemedia.net

CLEAN up crews have been deployed to Abaco to assist with oil remediation efforts after a cargo ship that was carrying heavy fuel onboard sank in waters in the southern part of the island.

Officials said fuel oil has been observed on the ocean’s surface.

Onego Traveller, a general cargo ship registered in Antigua and Barbuda that was built in 2002, reportedly began taking on water in the ballast water tank area near Hole in the Wall, located in South Abaco, on Thursday.

The vessel was carrying 12 crew members onboard along with other cargo such as steel products and heavy fuel and marine gas oil before it sank. The crew members were evacuated from the ship.

In a statement released Friday, the Ministry of Transport and Housing confirmed that a meeting with members of the National Oil Spill Contingency Advisory Committee (NOSCAC) was held to discuss the way forward.

The meeting was chaired by the ministry’s acting Permanent Secretary Gaynell Rolle who spoke with representatives from the Department of Environmental Health Services, the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection, the Bahamas Maritime Authority and the Port Department.

“The ministry has been advised that there is no extensive pressure on the fuel holding tanks. However, Ferix and heavy fuel oil have been observed on the water’s surface. Ferix is a slightly corrosive chemical used for water treatment and fertiliser,” according to the statement.

“The public is being advised that measures are being taken to address the incident, which includes the deployment of ocean booms and efforts to seal leaking fuel vents by divers. A skimmer boat is enroute to the site.”

When contacted yesterday for additional information, Dr Rhianna Neely-Murphy, director of environmental planning and protection, was unable to confirm the volume of oil that spilled into the site's waters.

“At this point in time, we’re still waiting for those reports, but a crew is on site now so we should have that information soon,” she told The Tribune.

“But the area has been boomed off to contain any fuel that would’ve leaked out of the vessel, so we have that area contained and another vessel - is there to actually physically remove whatever other hydrocarbon is on board.”

Officials are also still doing their assessments to determine if any marine life was affected, she noted.

“We don't know what is the substrate on the seabed like if it's coral or sand or whatever it is so once the divers get in, they will take photos and we’ll be able to determine what will be the next step,” Dr Neely-Murphy said.

In the meantime, the general public is advised to stay away from the affected area.

“The government of The Bahamas wishes to assure the Bahamian people that the necessary steps are being taken to address the incident. Further information will be shared with members of the public as more details become available,” the ministry added.