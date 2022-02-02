Union: Still Issues At Bpl For Staff

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE union representing Bahamas Power and Light line staff says there are still a number of burning issues that need to be addressed, including challenges with workers’ pensions and medical coverage.

The latter, according to Bahamas Electrical Workers Union president Kyle Wilson, has caused financial hardship to employees.

While admitting there has been open dialogue with new BPL chairman Pedro Rolle and Ministry of Works Permanent Secretary Luther Smith, Mr Wilson said workers were agitating for the changes to come soon.

The BEWU president wants to ensure their grievances are kept at the forefront until there is full resolution.

“The current chairman of BPL, Mr Pedro Rolle is doing an excellent job in meeting with the union and trying to bring resolve,” Mr Wilson said yesterday.

“The PS Luther Smith, all kudos and hats off to him. He’s doing an excellent job in terms of industrial relations with the union and Minister (Alfred) Sears is also doing an excellent job in meeting with the union to hear the issues. It’s truly a new day in that regard.

“However, we haven’t gotten to a full resolution, but at least we’re meeting to resolve these issues.”

He continued: “Now one of the major issues that is in the company, we have a major issue with human resources department across the entire length and breadth of BPL and union-wise, they feel that the human resources department has been non-existent and inhumane towards workers’ issues and we are still looking for a change of direction in the human resources department within BPL in all honesty.

“We still do have some burning issues as far as pension and medical. The union is claiming that BPL may be possibly running... a pension scheme that is not within the confines of the industrial agreement. There have also been changes to the medical that has brought financial hardship to a lot of members. There has been (a) change to the payroll system that is frustrating members with their pay stubs not being able to receive them on time and receiving sloppy pay stubs that are illegible, but these are issues that the chairman has pledged to work with the union on and also the PS and we’re talking and that’s a good thing, at least we’re talking.

“In previous years the union was shut out and ignored under the former chairman, but at least under this chairman we are dialoguing.”

Mr Wilson explained that the BPL workers believe their medical deductible is far too high and salary deductions have also caused hardship.

“In order to see a doctor, we must meet a $700 deductible out of our pocket and not only that, the medical deduction has increased out of our take home pay. The company has gone into the salaries of members without authorisation and twice would have taken out fees for an additional medical benefit that they did not bring to the union.

“So, the union is unaware of these changes... but this is what the company did and they did it twice against the agreement and not only that, they raised the price of the medical, but dropped the benefits.

“So, how could you raise the price and drop the benefits? So, I have to pay more now to see the doctor while you are taking more money out of the salary and you are charging more for family coverage but you’re telling me, for me see the doctor I must find $700 deductible? In these tough times VAT is on everything now and it is hard for the workers,” Mr Wilson said.

Mr Rolle did not respond to inquiries yesterday from The Tribune.