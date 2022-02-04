Man Accused Of Stealing From Church

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAGISTRATE remanded a man accused of stealing church items to prison on Friday after he claimed he was “forced” by residents in his neighbourhood to commit the act.

Raynard Bain was arrested after police said he stole two speakers from Calvary Baptist Church, valued at $1,700, on February 2.

He was charged with sacrilege during his first appearance before Magistrate Kendra Kelly on Friday.

The 36-year-old, who appeared emotionally distressed, told the court he was in fear of his life and further claimed that people in his area forced him to steal the items.

“They put a gun to my head to do this stuff. Ma’am, I don't know what to do. I am in fear of my life. If I don’t do it, they threaten to kill (me),” Bain tearfully said.

He also told the court he could identify those who had threatened him.

However, crown prosecutor Sgt Vernon Pyfrom said he didn’t believe Bain was being truthful with the court and further noted that police had “strong evidence” against him.

Having listened to both explanations, Magistrate Kelly said she would record a not guilty plea and remand Bain into custody for his personal safety.

As a result, the matter was adjourned to February 11 for trial.

Deshannon Amal, 32, also appeared before Magistrate Kelly, charged with receiving a stolen Yamacraw scooter.

According to the prosecutor, a man reported to police that his scooter was stolen on January 3.

While carrying out their investigations, officers were led to Amal's home where they found the stolen scooter and he was arrested as a result.

When given the opportunity to speak, the accused asked Magistrate Kelly for leniency, saying he was unaware that the scooter was stolen.

He also claimed that he paid two men $1,300 for the item.

Asked if he had proof to support his claims, the defendant said he had messages on his phone to verify what he said.

As a result, Magistrate Kelly said she would enter a not guilty plea in view of his claims and adjourned the matter to February 25 for trial.

Bail was granted at $3,000 with one or two sureties. Amal was also ordered to report to the Carmichael Police Station every Wednesday.