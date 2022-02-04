Two In Court Charged With Murders

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were remanded to prison on Friday on murder charges.

Pedro Gibson, 24, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson Pratt, accused of killing Sharlencio Demeritte on July 15 and deceiving a public officer on January 30.

According to police, shortly before 6pm on the night in question, police were alerted to a shooting on Mauritius Avenue in Elizabeth Estates.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man on the ground with gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services were called but later pronounced the victim dead.

Police said the victim had arrived at his residence to return an item when he was approached by a gunman who fatally shot him.

During Friday’s arraignment, Gibson was not required to a plea to the murder charge due its serious nature. However, he denied deceiving a public officer last month.

As a result, both matters were adjourned to July 13 and Gibson was remanded to prison in the interim.

He has the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail in relation to the murder charge.

Tahj Charite, 22, also appeared in court on Friday charged with murder.

Police allege Charite intentionally and unlawfully caused the death of Carlin Smith on December 22, 2021.

The 22-year-old was also not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned to March 2 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VB1).