Five More Deaths Confirmed

THE Ministry of Health has reported five more COVID-19 deaths and 93 additional cases over a three-day period.
Thirty-five new cases were recorded on February 3, along with one COVID-19 related death.
Health officials said the deceased is a 61-year-old New Providence man who died on January 27.
On February 4, 45 new cases were recorded along with four more deaths. They include an 81-year-old man who died on January 23; a 56-year-old woman who died on January 24; a 70-year-old man who died on January 26 and a 74-year-old woman who died on January 27. The deceased were all Grand Bahama residents.
On February 5, 13 new cases were recorded — the lowest daily case count since December 11, 2021.
According to the latest data, 69 people are in hospital with the virus.
stillwaters 20 hours, 15 minutes ago
Hospitalizations for covid are decreasing steadily, so what will happen to all those Cuban nurses who just came?
