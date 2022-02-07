Five More Deaths Confirmed

THE Ministry of Health has reported five more COVID-19 deaths and 93 additional cases over a three-day period.

Thirty-five new cases were recorded on February 3, along with one COVID-19 related death.

Health officials said the deceased is a 61-year-old New Providence man who died on January 27.

On February 4, 45 new cases were recorded along with four more deaths. They include an 81-year-old man who died on January 23; a 56-year-old woman who died on January 24; a 70-year-old man who died on January 26 and a 74-year-old woman who died on January 27. The deceased were all Grand Bahama residents.

On February 5, 13 new cases were recorded — the lowest daily case count since December 11, 2021.

According to the latest data, 69 people are in hospital with the virus.