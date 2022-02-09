Super Salary - Dismal Job: Dra Blasted Over Md’S Pay Package And Recovery Work

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

CENTRAL and South Abaco MP John Pinder says it is “shameful” there remain duties unfulfilled in storm ravaged Abaco while the former managing director of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority took home an “extravagant” salary.

Details of former DRA Managing Director Katherine Forbes-Smith’s salary came to light this week after she filed a lawsuit against the government for allegedly breaching her contract after her termination from the role last year.

According to a writ filed in the Supreme Court in December, Mrs Forbes-Smith is suing the DRA for $408,333.16 for that contract breach along with other allowances.

Yesterday, Mr Pinder, who is also Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, said people continue to suffer in Abaco and Grand Bahama despite the disaster of Hurricane Dorian occurring more than two years ago.

Meanwhile, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Myles Laroda said in his view the matter was “sub judice” and he did not want to go into specifics about the case.

However, he said since the termination of the former Senate president, the salary of her replacement was reduced to less than half of that amount.

“My take on Kay Forbes-Smith’s salary and the lack of duties fulfilled is, it’s shameful,” Mr Pinder said. “To then sue the government for the extent of her contract when there’s still Abaconians and Grand Bahamians in dire need and could really use the help for almost half a million dollars.

“So, the salary was extravagant and it shows the lack of compassion for the Bahamian people really,” he claimed.

The contract’s terms were that the DRA agreed to pay Mrs Forbes-Smith an annual salary of $110,000 in monthly installments of $9,166.66 and an annual housing allowance of $30,000 in monthly instalments of $2,500.

The contract also stipulated an annual duty allowance of $15,000 in monthly installments of $1,250 and a monthly fuel allowance of $250.

At the end of that contract, Mrs Forbes-Smith was entitled to receive a gratuity of 15 percent of the sum received under the contract.

Mrs Forbes-Smith had a four-year, fixed-term contract that would have expired on November 30, 2023. Under the contract, she was required to provide six months’ notice of her intention to terminate the agreement before the expiration date, but it had no provision allowing the DRA to terminate it before its end.

Mr Pinder was also critical of the temporary housing for some Abaconians in the form of domes and said mainland Abaco was far from where it should be after the monster storm of 2019.

“Currently they (the domes) are still inhabited. As MP, I’m working on housing initiatives to move those people out of there. They were never installed properly meaning the cesspit was never hooked up and needs to be regularly pumped out. These are the same areas that kids play around. Some of them don’t have electricity. Some of them are mould infested, which is causing respiratory problems and on the whole, it was not only a bad decision, it was the wrong decision. It was something that is detrimental now to the health of Abaconians and the money we spent on that could have been utilised to put them in micro homes that would have been more suitable for a longer time frame.”

He added: “We are still in the rebuild and recovery stage. The cays - Hope Town, Man-O-War, Guana Cay, Green Turtle - are further along. However, mainland Abaco still needs a lot of work. We have many, many challenges. I recently accompanied the DRA board on an assessment tour of Abaco and found that one of the debris management sites in North Abaco was not being tended to and the amount of money that was being spent on that monthly, I think it was just extravagant.”

Given the current realities in Abaco, Mr Pinder said he would sum up the DRA’s work on the island as dismal.

“Dismal, absolutely dismal,” he told The Tribune.

The DRA said in a post on its Facebook page yesterday that its new board of directors had viewed debris management sites in Elbow, Green Turtle and Treasure Cays as well as Spring City.

They also toured the temporary dome housing project also located in Spring City and were not pleased with the current state. Directors visited the Central Pines construction site consisting of five new homes, which is near completion and the Abaco Centre Hurricane Shelter and Community Centre whose construction status was disappointing to all board members.

The statement said all DRA board directors were in agreement that visiting “Abaco was a real eye-opener. There is much disappointment with the mismanagement of several key projects aimed at assisting Abaconians. The work that needs to be done by the DRA is quite clear.”

This week the delegation will also tour the disaster zones in Grand Bahama as the new board completes their full assessments to develop a new vision and direction for a resilient Bahamas.