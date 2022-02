SIR Godfrey Kelly, KCMG, 93, died at his Eastern Road home at about 10:30 Thursday morning shortly after eating breakfast.

An avid sailor, he competed in the 1960, 1964, 1968 and 1972 summer Olympics.

Sir Godfrey is survived by his wife Sonia Kelly, his granddaughter Katherine Ann Elza, and his sisters-in-law, Lady Ann Johnstone and Mrs Nancy B. Kelly, MBE.