Sir Godfrey Kelly Dies Age 93

SIR Godfrey Kelly, KCMG, 93, died at his Eastern Road home at about 10.30am yesterday shortly after eating breakfast.

An avid sailor, he competed in the 1960, 1964, 1968 and 1972 Summer Olympics.

Sir Godfrey was bestowed with a knighthood in Queen Elizabeth’s 2020 New Year’s Honours.

He was officially knighted at a ceremony at Government House in September of that year.

After some criticism about the honour from the Progressive Liberal Party, Sir Godfrey defended his knighthood in January 2020, saying he expected the award “earlier” and viewed it as the government making “amends” for neglecting to recommend it after his decades of contributions to the country.

“I expected it earlier,” Sir Godfrey said in 2020 when asked if he saw the honour as long overdue. “I am quite happy. Even though I have already won I can’t jump around (because) I’m 91.”

Speaking of his contributions over the years, Sir Godfrey said he had long “given a lot” to the Royal Bahamas Police Force and was an attorney for 66 years, adding he retired not long before his knighthood was announced.

He also contributed much to sports, particularly in the sailing arena.

“I have always helped,” he said at the time.

Sir Godfrey was born in Nassau on December 21, l928.

His early education began at Queen’s College, then at McDonogh College Prep School in Baltimore, Maryland, before he embarked on training in law at Cambridge University and Middle Temple, London. He practised law for 66 years, notably at Higgs and Kelly, before retiring in June 2019.

He has served in many capacities over the years, including at the Bahamas Bar Association; as elected representative for the Cat Island constituency in l956, 1962 and l967; as Minister of Education subsequent to the introduction of ministerial government under the United Bahamian Party administration. He was also appointed to the Senate in l968.

A keen sportsman who enjoyed tennis, skiing, shooting, fishing and boating, he and the late Sir Harold Christie were founders of the Cat Island Regatta, an annual event since l956.

Sir Godfrey is survived by his wife Sonia Kelly, his granddaughter Katherine Ann Elza, and his sisters-in-law, Lady Ann Johnstone and Mrs Nancy B Kelly, MBE.