Elected Freeport Councillors Inaugurated

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

NINE elected local government councillors of the City of Freeport District Council were officially inaugurated and presented their certificates on Wednesday evening on Grand Bahama.

The gavel was also turned over to incoming Chief Councillor Frazette Gibson-Bullard. The other council members are Dr Charlene Reid Morris, deputy chief councillor; Kendal R H Culmer II, former chief councillor; Rashad Adderley, Bernard Grant, Omese Lockhart-Lightbourne, Marco Carey, Clifton Francis, and Edwin Strachan.

The ceremony was held at New Life Worship Centre. Opposition leader Michael Pintard and Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey brought brief remarks.

Also present was Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Leonardo Lightbourne, who presented Ms Gibson with a USB drive with all statutory boards and regulations of local government.

Mr Pintard urged the nine councillors to work together as a team, despite their political differences. He told them to succeed as a council they must work together.

“Let go of the temptation to not work as a collective team,” he said. “And even though you hail from different political organisations, I am told, it is easy to get caught up in the tribalism that has not served this country — the tribalism that tells you red or yellow have a monopoly on the best ideas for the salvation of our people. And we…know that neither party has a monopoly on good ideas.

“We should find a way to work across the political divide to work with each other because we all signed up not for ourselves, but the people we serve,” he said.

Mr Pintard also warned they must not get caught up in the trappings of those temporary positions they hold.

“We are given a mandate for a period,” he said. “Do not get fixated and attached. When that happens, you start manoeuvring in ways that are sometimes unethical and illegal to hold on to what was only entrusted to us for a moment.”

The Marco City MP urged the nine councillors to let go of the spirit of arrogance.

“It is useful to listen to those we serve so we are in a better position to be responsive in our leadership to serve better,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ms Moxey congratulated the newly elected members.

“The people of Grand Bahama have elected you to be their eyes, ears, and voices within the communities of East Grand Bahama, Marco City, Central Grand Bahama, and Pineridge,” she said.

Ms Moxey noted there was “overwhelming interest” by Bahamians in the recent local government elections.

More than 600 people nominated for positions throughout the Family Islands.

“This overwhelming interest in our democratic process is a strong indicator more Bahamians want to be involved in governing our country,” she said.

Ms Moxey told the councillors to represent and advocate for the people they are elected to serve.

“Be mindful of the issues that face our communities and find innovative ways to positively impact lives and meet the needs of the people. You must commit to use every resource available at your disposal to get the job done. But, most importantly, remember to serve those who elected you with compassion.”

Ms Gibson-Bullard is convinced the council will achieve “great things” once they all work as a team.

She said: “Despite the differences in our backgrounds, our personalities and our politics, there is only one Freeport City Council. So, if we are to function effectively, we must function as one unit and must speak with one voice. We must set aside our differences and unite to achieve one common purpose.”

Ms Gibson-Bullard, and Deon Feaster, chief councillor for Sweeting’s Cay, were also sworn in as justices of the peace during the ceremony.