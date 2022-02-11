Two Arrests After Suspected Marijuana Found On Boat At Potter's Cay

TWO men were arrested after police found $65,000 worth of suspected marijuana on board a boat docked at Potter’s Cay on Thursday.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said shortly after 1am on Thursday, acting on information, officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit went to Potter's Cay dock. While there, they executed a search warrant on a motor vessel in the presence of the crew members on board. During the search, one of the officers discovered two brown boxes.

An inspection of the boxes revealed 10 brown taped packages each containing a grassy substance suspected of being marijuana. As a result, two men — a Jamaican and a Bahamian — were arrested and taken into custody.

The total weight of the drugs is 65 lbs with an estimated street value of $65,000.

Police in Eleuthera also arrested two men for marijuana possession on Thursday. Sometime after 2pm, officers from Tarpum Bay were conducting a routine traffic stop when two male occupants of a grey Honda Accord aroused their suspicion.

A field search was conducted that resulted in one of the officers finding a plastic bag containing a grassy substance suspected of being marijuana. The suspects were taken into custody.

The total weight of the drugs was four lbs with an estimated street value of $4,000. Investigations into both matters are continuing.