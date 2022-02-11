Two Face Charges Of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse

By PAVEL BAILEY

TWO men were arraigned in separate cases on charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor on Friday.

Tracy Neymour, 20, of Anderson Street, appeared before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans after allegedly having unlawful sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old girl in New Providence on February 9.

Due to the nature of the offence, Neymour was not required to enter a plea. His matter will proceed to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment.

Magistrate Vogt-Evans told the accused that he can apply to the Supreme Court for bail. Until then, he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Neymour’s case was adjourned to April 21.

In a separate matter, Kenold Romain, 39, of Lazaretto Road, was also seen by Magistrate Vogt-Evans on charges of unlawful sexual intercourse.

Romain was charged with twice having sexual intercourse with a nine-year-old girl during the periods of September 1 – September 30 and November 1 – November 31, 2021.

In court he was not required to enter a plea, but was officially informed that his matter will be fast tracked by a Voluntary Bill of Indictment.

He was also told of his right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

He was remanded to prison until that time.

Romain’s case was also adjourned to April 21.