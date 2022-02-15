Charity Seeing 20% Hike In Food Prices

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AN increase in food prices at the grocery store has had an adverse affect on one local charity.

Bishop Walter Hanchell of Great Commission Ministries explained how inflation has affected his organisation when he spoke to reporters after being presented with cash donations to assist with the purchase of meat by members of the Senate.

The organisation was also presented with fruit and vegetables.

Mr Hanchell said his group feeds about 500 people a day on average.

In recent weeks, many people have complained about a spike in prices, particularly when shopping for groceries.

Bishop Hanchell said Great Commission is also feeling the pinch.

“It has affected us because we shop on a regular basis in the food stores to buy food for our food bank and it seems as though the cost has jumped up about 20 percent,” he said.

“That’s how it feels to us and we feel it, so I can imagine how the average Bahamian feels and particularly the poor Bahamians, the ones that are in the lower class. I don’t know how they can do it with minimum wage because when you go into the food store, you get a half a trolley of food and you spending $200-300. So, if that’s all you make, how (are) you gonna survive? So it’s hard on the Bahamian people right now.”

“I thank God for the Department of Social Services and Urban Development for all that they do. I thank God for the different agencies working to help bring relief to the poor and the suffering, but we need to inject some more money into this area because we have too many Bahamians that are suffering.”

Asked if the situation has made it more difficult in terms of the work he does, Bishop Hanchell explained: “Because of the increase in cost for food, I believe the overall cost of living has increased. Not just food but other items, but food, in particular, because it has gone up, we get less for the same amount of money which has put a great strain on us.”

The bishop asked those who are able to do so, to set something aside to assist Great Commission Ministries so they can feed people, shelter the homeless, and care for those who are suffering.

BAMSI donated fresh fruits and vegetables to the feeding programme, which were mostly grown locally in The Bahamas. Senator Dr Erecia Hepburn, also BAMSI president, spoke about encouraging people to know where to shop and buy Bahamian.

“This is a $20 BAMSI box,” she pointed out. “As you can see, this box (can) probably last a family of four for at least a week, two weeks’ time. So, what we have to do is to start to encourage our people to know where to shop as well. We have a distribution centre. . .I don’t know if you go to the food store, but I (hear) a lettuce in the food store is seven something.

“So you getting a $20 box that has a variety each week of different locally grown Bahamian produce. So obviously we want people to eat local. We want to encourage people to eat healthy and we want to encourage people to always buy Bahamian. And our prices are affordable and competitive.”

Meanwhile, Bishop Hanchell added donations have been “fairly good” despite the economy.

“It could be better and I wish that it would increase, but we will not complain because so many people have reached out to help us.”

He highlighted that his organisation may be known for its feeding programme, but their focus is also on sheltering homeless. He said Great Commission is in the process of constructing a 100-bed homeless shelter on Carmichael Road, which is estimated to cost $3 million.