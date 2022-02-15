Dog Attack Owner Faces Court

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 27-year-old man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday in connection with a dog attack that left a woman in hospital last month.

Jymal Gibson stood shackled before Magistrate Shaka Serville yesterday after being accused of causing grievous harm to his neighbour, Alicia Barton, on January 28 by negligence.

Prosecutors say Gibson committed the offence when he failed to properly secure four pit bull dogs on the day in question which “unlawfully” caused grievous harm to Ms Barton.

However, Gibson has denied the allegation.

News of the dog attack made headlines earlier this month.

Ms Barton, a cancer survivor, told The Tribune she had just arrived home that day when the animals attacked her.

“I got out of the car. I didn’t see the dogs. So, when I got out of the car, I saw the dogs charging toward me and I tried to run back to the car, but I slipped down and they just jumped all over me,” she told this newspaper shortly after the incident.

She also said the incident left her nursing severe head, arm and leg injuries.

During yesterday’s hearing, Magistrate Serville asked about Ms Barton’s current condition, and was told by Gibson’s attorney, Bjorn Ferguson, that she was currently “convalescing” at her home.

However, prosecutor Inspector Kenny Thompson said he could neither deny nor confirm that fact.

As a result, the matter was adjourned to June 21 for trial. Bail was also granted to Gibson at $2,500 with one or two sureties.