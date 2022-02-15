Pedestrian Dies In Hit And Run Crash

By PAVEL BAILEY

A MALE pedestrian is dead after a hit and run incident in western New Providence yesterday morning, police said.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, sometime around 1.30am officers were informed about a traffic accident that occurred on Prospect Ridge.

When responding officers arrived in the area, they found a man lying in the street unresponsive who was later pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Services.

Initial investigations of the accident uncovered that the male pedestrian was struck by the driver of a small Japanese vehicle that fled the scene heading west.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time, as police are awaiting formal identification from his next of kin before further details will be disclosed to the public.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Traffic Section will continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).