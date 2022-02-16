Four In Ten Bahamians Now Fully Vaccinated

By PAVEL BAILEY

A LOCAL infectious disease expert said about 40 percent of the population are fully vaccinated but cautioned against rescinding COVID-19 safety protocols too soon.

Dr Nikkiah Forbes, director of the National HIV/ AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme at the Ministry of Health, discussed how The Bahamas has currently achieved an estimated 40 percent of the population being fully vaccinated as of February 12.

With vaccine hesitancy still an issue, she said it’s unlikely the country will reach 50 percent to 75 percent vaccination by the end of the year.

“So, on the 12 of February the dashboard says that 160,655 persons are fully vaccinated and when you divide that by the 400,000 rough estimate of the population projection that works out to be roughly 40 percent,” she said yesterday.

While Dr Forbes is encouraged by the figure, she cautioned the public that being vaccinated does not fully reduce the risk of being infected with COVID-19 especially against newer strains of the virus.

“We know that persons can get reinfected with COVID even if they’ve had COVID and that it is possible with emerging variants especially that even if you are vaccinated, it is possible that one can still get a breakthrough infection. Especially when we are seeing these variants emerge that the vaccines may not work as well against.”

She said despite the strides made in vaccination numbers, there has been a slow down in vaccination rates recently and that vaccine hesitancy is still a real issue amongst certain members of the public.

“I can say that vaccine uptake has slowed and there is vaccine hesitancy and not just here, but in many places. And so there would need to be a significant shift to reach that (50-75 percent vaccination milestone) by the end of the year. And so going on the current uptake and the uptake trend experience, it is very unlikely.”

As other countries in the world, such as the UK and US, move to relax public mask mandates, Dr Forbes warned that The Bahamas’ vaccination coverage is not at the same level of those more developed nations and as such advised the public to continue adhering to public mask wearing policies for the foreseeable future.

“We would have to consider that our vaccination coverage is not as good as the United Kingdom. I think if you research it their vaccination coverage is somewhere around 70 percent fully vaccinated persons. So, what does that mean exactly, if you’re fully vaccinated and you get COVID the overwhelmingly for the most part your symptoms what you experience will be between a cold and a flu (for) most persons.

“Meaning that the risk is significantly lower in a population that is highly vaccinated so that the healthcare system may not be overwhelmed. These are all of the things one would have to consider and so mask wearing is absolutely a strategy that we should continue to do in our country given the very tenuous state that the healthcare system would be in if we are in a surge and that our vaccination coverage is still suboptimal for people.”

However, Dr Forbes commended government efforts to increase public vaccination rates with on-the-spot vaccination walkabouts, like ones held in local communities like Bain Town and Yellow Elder Park last weekend, calling the initiative innovative and further encouraging the government to raise public awareness on vaccine safety.

“I think it’s very innovative and it meets people where they are, and vaccine hesitancy does have to be addressed one-on-one. And it is all going to contribute to and lead to more persons that are vaccinated and that means that there are less people who are at risk for being in hospital or dying of COVID and so I think it is a good innovative strategy and it needs to happen in more places.”

She acknowledged that the country is still in the Omicron wave and that the curve has flattened. However, she said things can change.

“We are still in it (the Omicron wave), but we flattened the curve and there are things we all need to continue to do to keep the numbers low. And, for example, in previous waves we started to have an increase as we got into the summer and late spring and so on related to travel and so we’ve got to continue to all do our part if we want to keep it low because that can change.”