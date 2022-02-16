Restrictions Remain As Fourth Wave Dying Out

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
WHILE COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations have declined since the start of the fourth wave, Health Minister Dr Michael Darville says the health system remains challenged and suggested no loosening of restrictions is imminent.
He noted that in the first week of January there were more than 2,000 cases; last week there were about 120 cases reported.
“This is definitely demonstrating that we’re moving in the right direction and we are still in the fourth wave, but we believe we are at the tail end,” he said before heading into a Cabinet meeting.
“For us, restrictions are not just numbers based, restrictions are directly tied into what’s been happening at our tertiary institutions.
“We still have some challenges at the Princess Margaret Hospital, the Rand Memorial Hospital and until we’re satisfied that a lot of the challenges that we currently face are being resolved we will have to move slowly rather than quickly because the healthcare facilities are absolutely necessary in order for us to reduce the mortality and the morbidity associated with COVID-19.”
Some places around the world are beginning to do away with mask and vaccine mandates. Dr Darville said “one hat does not fit all” and that health officials will examine the pandemic in the context of the local situation before making any big decisions.
Nineteen COVID-19 cases were recorded on the February 13 dashboard while 22 cases were recorded on the February 14 dashboard. According to the latest information from health officials, 42 people were in hospital with the disease as of Monday — down from 44 on Sunday — with three of them in the intensive care unit.
Dr Darville did not answer whether a specific threshold of hospitalisations will trigger a loosening of restrictions, but said hospitalisations will be a factor.
“That is a positive sign,” he said. “The less people who come to hospital with moderate to severe complications, the better indicators that we’re having that we should begin to loosen a bit more because we should think in context of our economy. We want our economy to grow so we should open up additional sectors of our economy and it is all tied in with numbers going down and hospitalisations going down. Things are trending in the right direction, but our hospitals are still challenged.”
Comments
JokeyJack 22 hours, 5 minutes ago
The Bahamas will be the LAST country on Earth to remove all the restrictions - just like we are last in everything else. We're used to it, long time. So this story is not even news.
pro_test 21 hours, 27 minutes ago
Bro this is all your comments from yesterday, either you're getting paid or you need some professional help. Because your outlook on everything is negative, it's like you can see people trying and you for negative where there isn't any
M0J0 21 hours, 30 minutes ago
Only change id suggest is rapid instead of antigen for family island travel.
tribanon 21 hours, 27 minutes ago
One thing is for sure, Davis and Cooper have shortened their polical careers by appointing the very corrupt Darville as minister of health. And the longer Darville remains minister of heath, the shorter the political careers of Davis and Cooper will become. LOL
immigrant 21 hours, 14 minutes ago
Ditch the masks. the science exists and it is clear. If it is not medical grade, it doesn't work. There is no grey area.
carltonr61 20 hours, 36 minutes ago
If you could smell a poooomp while fully masked, if Covid virus was in your vicinity you would be sick vaccinated or not. This morning according to historical data, a second wave of flu caused by draft, damp air, rain, cold then hot weather with breeze should cause head colds and funny nose. Allergies caused pollen spores will lead the covid team to declare something. Mire vaccines are on the way for this. Bahamians have internet access so you can fool us only sometimes but another perpetual 2020/21 wreckless control hospital overfilled trick bug fear will destroy and doom our economy as UK has done away with it as a measure for restrictions.
carltonr61 19 hours, 54 minutes ago
I am reading that Vax production companies are pouring billions into governmental drug regulators to enforce annual Vax shot as a must for all age groups without proof of health endangerment. No longer does herd immunity apply to end pandemic as cruise passengers will always be required to still get revaccinated/boosted. According to Big Brother the Vax companies are only clamping down more so guess we are under new and emerging politicized global orders.
ohdrap4 19 hours, 41 minutes ago
Well, I said this before, I do not mind the current restrictions as they are not enforced.
I wear a disintegrating mask so people leave me alone. Not buying any more masks.
Let's just hope the truckers can stop this so called annual shot mandate for all age groups. And that a couple of these emerging lawsuits get through.
carltonr61 17 hours, 7 minutes ago
Israel now about to scrap most travel restrictions.
https://m.jpost.com/breaking-news/art...">https://m.jpost.com/breaking-news/art...
