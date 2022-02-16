Restrictions Remain As Fourth Wave Dying Out

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

WHILE COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations have declined since the start of the fourth wave, Health Minister Dr Michael Darville says the health system remains challenged and suggested no loosening of restrictions is imminent.

He noted that in the first week of January there were more than 2,000 cases; last week there were about 120 cases reported.

“This is definitely demonstrating that we’re moving in the right direction and we are still in the fourth wave, but we believe we are at the tail end,” he said before heading into a Cabinet meeting.

“For us, restrictions are not just numbers based, restrictions are directly tied into what’s been happening at our tertiary institutions.

“We still have some challenges at the Princess Margaret Hospital, the Rand Memorial Hospital and until we’re satisfied that a lot of the challenges that we currently face are being resolved we will have to move slowly rather than quickly because the healthcare facilities are absolutely necessary in order for us to reduce the mortality and the morbidity associated with COVID-19.”

Some places around the world are beginning to do away with mask and vaccine mandates. Dr Darville said “one hat does not fit all” and that health officials will examine the pandemic in the context of the local situation before making any big decisions.

Nineteen COVID-19 cases were recorded on the February 13 dashboard while 22 cases were recorded on the February 14 dashboard. According to the latest information from health officials, 42 people were in hospital with the disease as of Monday — down from 44 on Sunday — with three of them in the intensive care unit.

Dr Darville did not answer whether a specific threshold of hospitalisations will trigger a loosening of restrictions, but said hospitalisations will be a factor.

“That is a positive sign,” he said. “The less people who come to hospital with moderate to severe complications, the better indicators that we’re having that we should begin to loosen a bit more because we should think in context of our economy. We want our economy to grow so we should open up additional sectors of our economy and it is all tied in with numbers going down and hospitalisations going down. Things are trending in the right direction, but our hospitals are still challenged.”