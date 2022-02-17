Ministry Considering Loosening Testing Restrictions

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said the Ministry of Health’s Emergency Operations Centre is looking at “loosening” the country’s border testing restrictions.

His comment to reporters came a day after he suggested no loosening of restrictions was imminent due to ongoing challenges in the healthcare system. Dr Darville reiterated the issues in the health system yesterday, but said officials were contemplating reinstituting a five-day test window for vaccinated people looking to enter the country.

“We are mindful to do some things,” he said, when asked about possible loosening of restrictions. “As a matter of fact as we speak, our EOC is now looking at ways on how we can loosen a bit, particularly at our borders and other areas within the country. But I made it very clear yesterday (Tuesday) that the numbers is one area, but we have to look at our hospitals. Our hospitals are challenged and so when we make decisions, we need to make decisions as it relates to both, not just the numbers.”

Asked to elaborate, Dr Darville said: “Well at the borders we have testing modalities in place. We are mindful that as it stands right now individuals who are vaccinated who are trying to get into the country, they need to do a rapid antigen test within 72 hours.

“We have a plan locally when you arrive, particularly those who are involved in the travel visa, that they would be tested within 48 hours and that was changed to 72 hours and now it may go back to five days.

“So I would know exactly what the outcome of the EOC would be today and there will be modifications to the Health Services Rules to reflect some of the changes that will take place.”

According to current rules posted on bahamas.com, “fully vaccinated persons travelling to The Bahamas from other countries will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test. . .taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to the date of arrival to The Bahamas.”

Asked about plans to relax rules for events, Dr Darville said this is one of the areas being looked at, but suggested current hospital figures don’t support a need for change in this area at the moment.

“Well of those things we’re taking into consideration,” he said. “We need to get other sectors of the economy open and events are one of those areas that we’re looking at. We don’t think our hospital numbers are at that point right now and the challenges we have at the hospital, particularly with the fatigue of the staff as well as some infrastructural challenges and manpower resources. We’re looking to resolve those problems and once they are in place we know that we would be in a better position if we do have a spike to handle the case load.”

This comes as the COVID-19 daily case count remains low, with the Ministry of Health reporting that 33 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Tuesday, while two additional deaths were reported. These deaths were previously under investigation.

Seven hundred and sixty-eight people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Forty people are in hospital with the virus, three of whom are in the intensive care unit.