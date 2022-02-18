Woman Accused Of Assaulting Son's Former Girlfriend

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN accused of assaulting her son’s former girlfriend was on Friday granted $1,000 bail before her trial.

Mia Lightbourn, 44, was arraigned before Magistrate Kendra Kelly after police alleged that she had assaulted her son’s ex-girlfriend on February 12.

It is also alleged that Lightbourn deceived a public officer after police said she gave them a false statement the next day.

However, during Friday’s hearing, Lightbourn denied the allegations.

Speaking about the assault charge, the accused claimed the two were only involved in an argument that day. She said the confrontation started after the woman threw an object at her car following an argument she had had with her son.

Lightbourn was stopped from providing further details as she was told the matter will proceed to trial for March 17.

As a result, bail was granted at $1,000 with one surety.

Also appearing before court on a similar charge was Dustin Knowles, 32.

Knowles is accused of causing grievous harm to Lathario Smith on February 13.

Knowles pleaded not guilty to the charge and bail was deferred to February 22 to allow the prosecutor to determine whether he had any previous convictions.

The prosecutor said he would also use the time to check on the complainant’s condition which he suggested was quite serious.

Jamaal Simon, 25, also stood before Magistrate Kelly on Friday after he was accused of threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend during a domestic dispute on February 2.

However, he has denied the allegation.

When discussing the issue of bail, Magistrate Kelly deferred it to next week after it was revealed that Simon has a pending criminal matter before the Supreme Court.

He is represented by attorney Ian Cargill.