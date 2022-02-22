Mid-Year Budget To Miss Deadline After House Suspension

THE mid-year budget review - required by law to be tabled in Parliament by the last Wednesday in February each year — will not be tabled on time due to a “mutually agreed suspension” of the House of Assembly.

According to a statement from the government, this suspension was agreed to in view of the Free National Movement’s convention and internal elections this week.

The document will be tabled when the House meets again on March 9, the statement said.

“In accordance with the Public Financial Management Act, 2021 and the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2018, the Minister of Finance is required to table in Parliament a mid-year review by the last Wednesday in February each year — this year being 23 February 2022,” the government said.

“The report and associated communication provide an update to creditors, investors and the Bahamian public on progress towards the fiscal strategy and annual budget targets at the halfway point in the fiscal year.

“As a result of the pending convention of the Free National Movement, the government and Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition have mutually agreed to the suspension of the House of Assembly until Wednesday, 9 March 2022 to allow for party elections. When the House again meets, the government intends to present its mid-year review for debate.

“Simultaneous with the mid-year debate, the government intends to table its 2021 Fiscal Strategy Report, 2021 Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy and outline its plans for the remainder of the fiscal year.”

For the latest news and updates on the annual budget, follow the Ministry of Finance on social media @FinanceBAH or visit the budget website www.bahamasbudget.gov.bs