Man Found Dead After Abaco Crash

A MAN was found dead in Abaco mangroves early Monday morning following a traffic accident.

According to police at around 7am, officers from the Marsh Harbour Police Station received a report of a traffic accident on Ernest Dean Highway.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a black 2005 Honda Fit vehicle and the body of a lifeless male in the mangroves south of a local resort.

Initial investigations of the accident revealed the driver of the vehicle was travelling north down the highway when he lost control of the vehicle and veered off the eastern side of the street.

This resulted in his vehicle overturning several times off the road with him being ejected from the vehicle.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was later taken to the Marsh Harbour Clinic where examination by a doctor led to him being pronounced dead.

Police are continuing their investigations into this latest traffic fatality.