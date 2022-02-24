Infant Left Dead In Three-Car Collision

AN INFANT is dead following a traffic accident in New Providence yesterday.

Police said they received reports of the accident shortly before 9am, which occurred at the intersection of Prince Charles Drive and Soldier Road.

On the arrival of Traffic Accident Investigators, it was discovered the incident was a three-car collision. The vehicles involved were a silver coloured Honda Civic, a burgundy 2011 Suzuki Solio van and a white Suzuki Swift, which had left the scene before officers arrived.

Further investigations revealed the occupants of the Burgundy coloured van who were a man, woman and male infant were injured.

They were taken to hospital for further medical attention.

However, the infant died of his injuries.

Police said investigations are ongoing.