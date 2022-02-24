‘Missed Generations’ Now Threaten Farming

By NEIL HARTNELL

The Bahamas has “missed generations of farmers” by failing to attract young entrepreneurs to agriculture, a Cabinet minister said yesterday, warning that this threatens the sector’s sustainability.

Clay Sweeting, minister of agriculture, marine resources and Family Island affairs, told the Food for Future Summit & Expo that most Bahamian farmers are now aged over 60 years-old and nearing retirement age with too fewer younger persons ready to step up and take over the roles for themselves.

“We see the need to empower our youth and women to help sustain our food systems and increase productivity among our people. This is because most of our farmers are over the age of 60 years, which threatens the sustainability of our agriculture industry,” Mr Sweeting said.

“We have essentially missed generations of farmers. Therefore we must work diligently to encourage farming to strengthen our food systems.” These concerns, he added, further fed into The Bahamas’ anxiety about improving the country’s food security given the challenges experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic that are still continuing today.

“In The Bahamas, the alarms for food security are ringing,” Mr Sweeting said. “I note that the UAE (United Arab Emirates) and The Bahamas share similar challenges in that The Bahamas currently imports nearly 90 percent of our food, while the UAE imports about the same percentage.

“The price tag for imported food is pegged at $1bn – a disproportionate bill that we cannot continue to pay. We must make a paradigm shift as we endeavour to revolutionise agriculture and aquaculture in our country.

“In this regard, The Bahamas is looking for innovative ways to achieve food security. We are eager to learn about new, vibrant and sustainable ways to grow our food and, in the long run, to be able to feed ourselves for many generations to come.”

The Bahamas’ exposure to the annual threat of major hurricanes, and vulnerability to climate change, meant achieving food security was a greater challenge than for many other nations, Mr Sweeting said.

“We must be able to not only farm but use technologies to protect what we are able to grow. It is fundamental that we increase our resiliency with global partners who share in our concern and passion for food security and stability,” the minister told the Dubai-based conference.

“Food security is high on the agenda for The Bahamas, and we must be progressive in our pursuit of it. In this global pandemic, we cannot ignore that food prices have increased dramatically and that, worldwide, shipping and logistics are becoming a challenge.

“With this sharp increase, we not only need to build resilience in our food production, but also find ways to export what we produce to increase our revenue. Rising food prices diminish household incomes and our ability to feed ourselves.”

Mr Sweeting added that food security was vital in the fight against poverty and hunger, saying: “No nation is immune to this challenge.” He affirmed that The Bahamas plans to address these issues by investing in research and development (R&D), plus training of farmers, through institutions such as the Bahamas Agricultural and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI).

“We also intend to collaborate with the University of The Bahamas to eliminate duplication and incorporate the administration, quality control, instructional, curriculum and research capabilities of the university to execute the initiatives of food security, agribusiness and the blue and green economies,” Mr Sweeting said.

“We are working closely with governmental agencies to build a state-of-the-art feed mill using new technology and utilising locally-grown products and additives to create a healthier, balanced feed, to ensure that farmers produce healthier, organic livestock and cattle.

“Moreover, we are working to ensure the quality of feed is on par with international standards. We are also working on further developing the cascarilla industry and making good strides in doing so.”