Fnm Leader Believes Public 'Disappointed' By Govt's Marital Rape Issue Response

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Leader Michael Pintard says he believes the public has been “disappointed” by government’s response to the issue of marital rape.

Speaking on the sidelines of a good governance symposium on Friday, Mr Pintard restated his position that a woman reserves the right to make a decision on who “she shares her body with and under what circumstances”.

He said: “If a woman, single or married, believes that her life is at risk, she reserves the right, even with her husband, to indicate that she’s not prepared to be intimate and, of course, any legislation you put in place has to balance against a woman being violated at the same time the odd few who might utilizes such legislation to gain retribution against somebody she believes is gaining an advantage whether (it’s) in divorce proceedings or custody hearings, etc. So ,there has to be balance.

“It is amazing to me that this matter is not being given some degree of priority because of gender violence in general. Not just sexual violence, financial violence where a woman, because she is in a financially vulnerable position, is minded to stay in a toxic and potentially deadly environment in order to survive or to feed her children. So, I think this really is not a women’s issue. This is really a human issue and we should get on with the issue of dealing with it.”

FNM senator Michela Barnett-Ellis said on Wednesday night that government was sending too many “confusing” messages on the issue of marital rape. She went on to urge the Davis administration to “do the right thing” and criminalise the act.

The prime minister told reporters earlier this week that “rape is rape” and it was possible that the issue of marital rape could be dealt with legislatively by his administration during this term in office

Asked if he was disappointed that government was not being direct on the matter, Mr Pintard said he thinks the public is disappointed.

“I think the public has very significant concerns that this and other matters policy makers have kicked down the road and each of these issues that are raised that are pretty clear and straightforward. We ought to deal with it and move on to the next issue. Bahamian people are frustrated. They’ve been frustrated with all sides because we take an inordinate amount of time to address straight forward matters,” he said.