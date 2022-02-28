Haitian Candidate On Ukraine

EDITOR, The Tribune.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military forces and missiles in Ukraine. A few hours later, a Haitian political leader Werley Nortreus has said he wants the Caribbean nations to stay away from Ukraine's ongoing crisis to protect the Caribbean territories.

In recent days, Russia and Ukraine have been in conflict because the Russian president wanted to protect his territory from Ukraine. Several sources have confirmed that Russia doesn't want other nations to join in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a speech that he announced a military operation in Ukraine, and he also said that countries that interfere with Russian actions will face “consequences you have never seen,” Russian media outlets announced. “To anyone who would consider interfering from outside: If you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history,” said President Putin.

On Thursday, rising Haitian political leader Werley says he does not want the Caribbean nations to join Russia and Ukraine's ongoing crisis in order to protect the Caribbean territories as the Russian President Putin already warned that nations that join Ukraine will face consequences that they have never seen before. “There has been a conflict between Russia and Ukraine for some time. Russian President Putin has warned other nations. What is happening is not small, which is why I want Haiti and other nations in the Caribbean to stay away from this. In fact, Haitians know that Haiti has no military and nuclear forces to fight with other countries. It makes sense for the Caribbean nations to stay away from such war”, said Werley.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, many countries in the world spoke to President Putin by telephone. Countries such as India, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and many others claimed that they are ready to respond to any nations that attack Russia. “I am warning and advised Caribbean countries to stay away from such chaos because it will not be good for the future of Caribbean countries if they ever attack the Caribbean, which will lead to World War III”, said Werley.

GERLIN OLIN

Haiti.

FEBRARY 25, 2022.